Zayed Khan Recalls How Farah Khan Behaved On Main Hoon Na Sets; Says, 'She Abused The Hell Out Of...'

During a recent interview, actor Zayed Khan reminisced about his experience working on the film Main Hoon Na with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. He recounted an incident where she got upset with him for shouting “cut" on set and proceeded to hurl her chappal at him. Zayed explained that the shoot was taking place at a high altitude, causing challenges.

Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na (2004), a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan, which was shot at St. Paul’s School in West Bengal. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zayed recalled the challenges of shooting on 400 feet of film and at high altitude, where they couldn’t take multiple takes. Zayed also shared a memory of the camera coming towards him after capturing Amrita Rao and how everyone around him was urging him to be ready. “This was a time when we were shooting on 400 feet of film and not on digital. So it was not like ‘Jitne bhi takes chahiye, le lo. There was a discipline on set. Also, we were on a high attitude. After giving one take, haalat kharab ho jaati thi."

Zayed revealed that during the shooting of Main Hoon Na, a dancer collapsed next to him and had a fit due to exhaustion while the camera panned towards him. He stopped the shoot and said “cut" as he didn’t want to dance over the collapsed dancer. Farah got angry with him and hurled abuses and even threw her shoe at him for stopping the shoot. However, they resumed the shoot after realizing that the dancer needed help and everything went smoothly. “I said, ‘Cut’. And Farah got so angry. She abused the hell out of me and also threw her chappal on me. I told her, ‘How do you expect me to dance over somebody who is dying, man’. She thundered, ‘You can’t say Cut on my bl***y set. I’ll say Cut’."

