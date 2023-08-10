Zeenat Aman Aka The OG Roma's Reaction To Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Announcement Goes Viral; Check Here

The teaser of much awaited ‘Don 3’ is out and Shah Rukh Khan, who rocked the industry with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), is no longer a part of the franchise. Ranveer Singh has taken over the Don mantle and the social media reaction has been mixed to a large extent. Amid all the pandemonium, Ranveer Singh dropped a bunch of childhood pictures of himself, welding a toy gun along with a note that assured everyone that he’ll do justice to the legacy of the iconic character. While many celebs reacted to it, Zeenat Aman’s comment certainly took the cake away.

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared the adorable pictures on his social media timeline along with a heartfelt note as his caption. He penned, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema . I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream "

He added, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…’Don’. Thank you for your love."

Reacting to his post, Zeenat Aman who played the OG Roma in the first Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1978, and for whom the dialogue ‘Mujhe Jungli Billiyan Bohot Pasand Hai’ was addressed left a witty comment. She wrote, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy ‘junglee billi’ to your Don." Her comment certainly won over the internet with netizens hailing the veteran actress and fashion icon for her presence of mind and purr-fect social media game.

The suave first look of Ranveer Singh as Don, is out! The teaser opens in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city, with Ranveer Singh’s voiceover going “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…" in the background. He wears statement shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style.

With his magnetic presence, undeniable talent, and a penchant for delivering memorable performances, Ranveer Singh is ready to step into the new interpretation of this larger than life character, one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025.

The Don series has always been synonymous with riveting narratives, thrilling action, and unforgettable moments, and Ranveer Singh’s talent and versatility is the perfect fit for this iconic role. Known for his ability to bring depth and intensity to his characters, Ranveer is poised to leave an indelible mark on the franchise, while honouring the legacy of those who came before him. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.