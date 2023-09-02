Zeenat Aman And Shabana Azmi Join Forces In Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra has expanded his horizons into the world of film production with the recent launch of his new production company, Stage 5 Productions. To kickstart this exciting venture, he has revealed plans for three upcoming projects. Among them, Bun Tikki stands out as the highly anticipated debut film as it brings together two legendary actresses, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the silver screen. It’s worth noting that the last time these two talented actresses shared screen space was in the 1974 film Ishk Ishk Ishk and the 1982 movie Ashanti.

They will be seen along with actor Abhay Deol in this film directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Jyoti Deshpande will produce the film alongside Dinesh Malhotra and Marijke Desouza under the banner of Stage 5 Productions. The project is also supported by JioStudios. Sharing an announcement poster for the film, Manish Malhotra wrote, “The hard work of 3:5 years of Stage 5 production has also led to curating and nurturing Bun Tikki, a special and sensitive film, starting November 2023." The poster is quite unique with a watercolour painting of a child enjoying time with his father and looks vibrant with the gracious splash of colours.

Director, Faraz Arif Ansari, seemed quite overwhelmed with the announcement. In the comment sections, he expressed, “MM, thank you for being the SUPERSTAR PRODUCER! In 2021, I asked for a superstar for Bun Tikki. In 2023 the universe has blessed me with four of them- Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and you! THANK YOU for nurturing me and being the BEST MENTOR ever."

While many others congratulated Manish Malhotra for his venture and the new project, some also appreciated the casting choice. Sophie Choudhry commented, “What a Fab Cast."

It was previously reported that Manish Malhotra will soon be directing a biography of the late iconic actress Meena Kumari, which will most likely star Kriti Sanon. Apart from these projects, Manish Malhotra also announced another ambitious project, Train From Chhapraula, under his banner. Sharing a picture of the clapboard of the film, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Today we boarded the Train from Chhapraula…"

Manish Malhotra mentioned that the film would have an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Divyendu, Anshimaan Pushkar, and Kusha Kapila. The film is being directed by Tisca Chopra and celebrated director Anurag Kashyap is also associated with the project. The film is being produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dinesh Malhotra with support from Jio Studios.