Zeenat Aman BREAKS Silence on Dev Anand's Claims About Her, Raj Kapoor's Relationship; Says 'Felt Humiliated'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman and late actor Dev Anand were a popular on-screen couple in the 70s, and their chemistry in films like “Hare Rama Hare Krishna" and “Heera Panna" was loved by the audience. However, rumours about Zeenat’s alleged affair with Raj Kapoor had started circulating in the industry, which had deeply affected Dev Anand. The actress, who has debuted on social media, broke her silence on this in her new post.

Sharing a monochrome picture with Dev Anand, Zeenat talked about the three giants of the industry at that time and how much she wanted to work with them. The actress writes, “When I embarked on my cinematic career, It was the age of the Golden Trio. The genius of Dev saab, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor was widely acknowledged, and any actor worth their salt recognised that these three giants had shaped and were shaping Hindi cinema.”

The legendary actor, in his biography, mentioned him falling in love with Zeenat and later being hurt as relationship rumours of Zeenat and Raj Kapoor started doing the rounds. The veteran actress wrote in her post, “I was giddy to have been cast for Raj ji’s unconventional project, and put heart and soul into it. I was completely unaware that Dev saab was simultaneously misreading the situation. Years later, in 2007, ‘Romancing with Life’, Dev Saab’s autobiography hit the stands. In it he professed that he was in love with me, and insinuated that Raj ji and I had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart. To be honest, I was livid. I felt humiliated, hurt and disconcerted that Dev saab, my much older mentor, a person I loved and admired platonically, would not only believe such a story devoid of a shred of truth, but would then go on to publish it for the world to read. For weeks my phone rang incessantly as friends inquired about “what really happened” and shared excerpts from the book. I never did read it though, and in my anger I consigned the copy I was sent to storage in the basement!”

Read the full post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Several celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Gul Panag sent their love to the veteran actress.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here