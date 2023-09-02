Zeenat Aman Recalls How Old Magazines Labelled Her As 'Cursed', 'Out Of Sync': 'It Took Its Toll'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat made her Instagram debut a few months back and ever since then, fans eagerly look forward to her musings on different topics. While the evergreen actress has gone candid about many aspects of her career, in her latest post, Zeenat Aman opened up about the labels that old magazines gave her.

On Saturday, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of magazine covers, with her face on it. The covers were also accompanied by certain blurbs that described her as ‘out of sync’, ‘shattering of Zeenat Aman’ and so on and so forth. Talking about the same, Zeenat Aman penned in her caption, “If the headlines were to be believed, in 1979 I had cursed myself, in 1982 I was being picked on, in 1984 I was out of sync, in 1985 I was marching towards self-destruction, and in 1998 I was shattered! There was a time that I subscribed to glossies and tabloids, but that passed very quickly."

She added, “I could not relate at all to the person they presented me as. The headlines would be adulatory one day and vicious the very next. There was little by way of fact checking, and no remorse for errors made. When they got the story right - it was usually a colossal breach of privacy. When they got it wrong - those blatant lies would be taken as the gospel. These ‘scandals’ took their toll. It was its own form of public humiliation, and I remember the anxiety, outrage and grief that came with these."

The yesteryear actress also shared that after a while, she stopped pointing out to the editors, about the persona that they were trying to create of Zeenat Aman, “At some point my skin toughened, and the realisation dawned that it was impossible for me to challenge the persona that they wanted to create. The one time I confronted an erstwhile editor about a malicious story, she was full of excuses but not a single apology. I made up my mind then not to take it personally. Undignified as it was, their only interest was selling their magazines," she concluded.

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.