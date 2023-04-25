Zeenat Aman Recalls She Was Leaving India Before Hare Rama Hare Krishna Released But Dev Anand Stopped Her

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who made her acting debut with Hare Rama Hare Krishna, took a trip down memory lane and penned a beautiful note for late actor Dev Anand on her Instagram handle. She revealed how she bagged her first movie and how she was one of the lucky ones to find her “Starmaker” in Dev Anand.

Sharing an old picture with late actor Dev Anand, the actress wrote, “Dev Saab and his Navketan team were casting for Hare Rama Hare Krishna at the time. In his largesse, O P Ralhan suggested that they meet me. I vividly remember what I wore that day. A fitted yellow top, a fawn-coloured skirt and glasses with yellow frames. My mother was at the meeting (remember, I was still in my teens). So she held forth, while I spoke when spoken to, and packed tobacco into my pipe. The meeting concluded, and a few days later the landline jangled. I was asked to come for a screen test, and that is how I came to be cast as Jasbir/Janice.”

In her long post, Zeenat mentioned she and her family were about to leave India before the film’s release but Dev Saab persuaded them to stay. “He promised to edit quickly and get the movie into the cinemas. Sure enough, the film released, it became a huge hit, and I became a star,” she wrote. But this is only one part and the actress will be sharing the story in three parts.

As soon as she shared her story, fans commented. Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Love this story .. and thanks to dev saab for a lot of people he brought into this industry and for you.” One fan wrote, “U and Parveen babi my favourites and love reading ur post mam keep posting.”

In the film, Zeenat played the role of nomadic Janice in the hit film. It had many iconic songs, including Dum Maaro Dum, and Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka.

