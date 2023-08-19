Zeenat Aman Recalls She Was Once Charmed By ‘Grand Gesture’ By An Admirer, Shares Throwback Photo

Zeenat Aman is very active on social media. She often shares throwback pictures which are loved by fans. Recently also she took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback photo. She recalled an old incident about a charming admirer’s “grand gesture" that left a lasting impression on her. Fans were once again elated by the post.

In the photo, the veteran actress is looking very beautiful as she is seen wearing a white colour dress with a hat. She writes a long post in which she mentions how once an admirer had sent her a gift and invited on a date. But unfortunately, she did not make it. “A titbit from a makeup room many years ago. I won’t mention the time or place because it will stoke unwanted speculation, but I can share that I was in the radiance of youth. We had wrapped for the day, and I had returned to my tiny makeup room. Along with the usual clutter of Max Factor tubes and jars, I found a sizeable ribboned box on my table. The card simply bore my name, with no clue as to the sender. My curiosity was piqued. I unlaced the bow and opened the box to find another smaller box within it, and then yet another and another and another, all nested like Russian dolls. The last box had some weight to it. I popped it open and in it lay a tennis ball like some oversized neon pearl. Stuck to it was a handwritten note - the ball’s in your court. Who doesn’t enjoy charm and a grand gesture? Though I unfortunately didn’t give the sender the pleasure of my company on a date, I was plenty tickled and flattered by his creativity”, the post read.

Take a look at the photo here:

Shilpa Shetty commented, “Ooohhhh that’s such a cool line … but you are way cooler !! Love your anecdotes @thezeenataman ji”. Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Your posts are the best .. there’s always a story.”

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more.