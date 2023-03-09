Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a poignant message to mark the special occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8. She took to her Instagram handle and shared how she recently visited a music studio to record herself reciting an inspiring poem. Zeenat explained that the piece written by Derek Walcott in ‘Love After Love’ moved her so much that she couldn’t stop herself from sharing it with her online family.

In the reel posted by Aman, she can be seen donning a breezy pink ensemble while being seated on a recording chair. Though the glimpse remains static throughout the short clip, it is set against the background of her fierce voice reading the poem out aloud. According to the evergreen actress, this creative piece by Derek Walcott was a gentle reminder for her to love and accept herself with the same tenderness she accepts others.

“To me this is a poignant reminder to love and accept myself with the same tenderness that I do others. It is a poem for everyone, but it feels symbolic to be uploading it on International Women’s Day. If you do not know a woman who gives of herself freely, sometimes to her own neglect, then it’s likely that you are that woman,” she explained. Zeenat also urged her followers to share the poem with anyone who they think it resonates with. “So, if this poem resonates with you and makes you think about someone specific, send it to them,” she stated before adding the poem in the caption section as well. Take a look at her post below:

With over thirteen thousand likes, Zeenat Aman’s recitation was widely appreciated by her fans on the photo-sharing application. A user wrote, “Love this poem to bits! All the more now in your voice.” Another commented, “Thank you for sharing this on Women’s Day! It’s especially important for young girls and for us women to love ourselves first, be comfortable with our image. A poem that brings home this story is wonderful and you have rendered it so well Zeenatji! Thank you again!” Meanwhile, one more added, “What a riveting one!”

The veteran actress has recently only made a few appearances on the silver screen, the last one being the cameo role of Sakeena Begum in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

