Zeenat Aman Reveals She Wants To Play THIS Character From Jubilee; Find Out

Wamiqa Gabbi has been in the news and one of the biggest breakthroughs this year with her honest portrayal of Niloufar in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee. And now in the whole list of actresses, a legend has expressed her desire to play the character if given an opportunity.

During a recent interview with Zakir Khan, Zeenat Aman was asked which character from the popular series “Jubilee" she would like to play, and she immediately answered “Niloufer" without hesitation. “Damdar hai” she said. For Wamiqa, it’s a huge compliment.

The actress recalled watching Zeenat Aman’s films and songs and admiring her confidence and progressiveness, which made her stand out from the rest. It was a beautiful feeling for her to be acknowledged by such an iconic diva who resonated with her portrayal of Niloufar in Jubilee. Said the actress, “I remember watching her films and songs. She is one of the most confident, progressive and unapologetically sexy actresses of the times. She always stood out from the rest. She embodies the very term confident and redefines Desire even till date ! It was just so beautiful to be validated by an Absolute Diva who resonated with my portrayal of Niloufar. It’s overwhelming for me to just know that she’s watched the series and she loved it and, if given a chance, she would like to play Niloufer. I am truly honoured and ecstatic. I hope that she likes my other performances in the future.”

Jubilee is a period drama which revolves around the golden era Hindi film industry in the 40s and 50s. The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.. The series has got rave reviews for its story, music and cinematography. Apart from this, Wamiqa will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya with Tabu and Ali Fazal, another series by Vishal Bhardwaj, Charlie Chopra and Mystery of the Solang Valley.

