Zeenat Aman Says It Angers Her When People Reject Their Kids for Sexual Orientation, Choice of Partner

Veteran star Zeenat Aman, who recently joined Instagram, has been making waves with her posts. Her recent Instagram entry is a throwback picture with her sons Zahaan and Azaan. Along with it, Zeenat Aman shared the challenges and joys of parenthood. In her post, she shared a touching note about how she brought up the two of them as a singer-mother.

She mentioned that there is no guidebook in the world that can fully prepare someone for the rollercoaster ride of being a parent. “It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging,” wrote Aman. She also recollected that after her children were born, they became her primary focus. “As a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them and shape them to be kind and loving men," Zeenat revealed.

Expressing her perspective on motherhood, she penned, “It has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children." Zeenat also shared her emotions towards children who are left alone or dismissed when they choose to make their own choices. She wrote, “When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

Zeenat highlighted essential advice for all new parents, stating that they should cherish every moment spent with their babies and not worry about minor issues. She emphasized that a broken dish or a teacher's note is not a catastrophic event. Rather than being perfect, we should focus on providing our children with love, support, and guidance.

The moment Zeenat shared the post online, fans and friends poured their reactions in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “An eloquent and as always, relevant post. Wonderful to read.” Another user wrote, “Well you outdid yourself, Z aunty! I don’t know any kinder or more loving men than A and Z.” One more user added, “This is so beautiful ma'am! I'm a single mom with a son, so this resonates even more!”

Zeenat Aman began her profession as a model but later shifted to acting and acted in several movies including Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris, and more. While her acting abilities received immense appreciation, her bold fashion choices too made her a notable personality in the realm of Bollywood fashion.

