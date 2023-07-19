Zeenat Aman Shares A Throwback Photo With Rekha; Says ‘When We Meet, We Spend hours sharing Life Upated'

Zeenat Aman on Monday took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a heartfelt throwback photo featuring her friend and actress Rekha. The black and white picture not only grabbed fans’ attention but also served as a reminder of the timeless bond shared between the two iconic actresses.

The actress shared the photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that? I can’t for the life of me remember where this picture was taken, but I won’t put it past one of you to know! Enlighten me if you do, please.” In the photo, Zeenat is dressed in Western attire while Rekha is wearing a saree and is smiling. Both are posing for the camera keeping hand in hand.

Take a look at the photos here:

As soon as she shared the photo, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “I know it sounds cliched.. but both are divas to me. None made like you before or after - not counting the veterans in the era before you both cause they never broke any stereotypes per se. Can only think of Helenji before you all. After your era passed, no one excited the masses and the classes like you did. So again, hello divas, keep rocking even at the stage where you are right now.” Another wrote, “It’s the muhurat of “Ram Balram”, it had also Dharam ji by your side and Amit ji on Rekha ji’s side.”

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.