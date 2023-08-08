Zeenat Aman Treats Fans With Throwback Photos Featuring Dharmendra, Calls Him ‘Favourite Co star’; Check Post

Zeenat Aman has once again treated her fans with throwback pictures. She, on Tuesday, took a stroll down memory lane, sharing a series of photos on her social media platform. The actress, known for her bold roles in films, shared snapshots featuring her “favourite co-star" Dharmendra. In no time, it went viral and fans, and celebrities were seen commenting on it.

Sharing the photos, the veteran actress wrote a long caption in which she talked about gender role reversal. “Some personal opinions, two throwback images, and an anecdote… catalysed by the discovery of these pictures yesterday! Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a costar to, Dharm ji was a favourite. Yes, he was strikingly handsome, but more importantly he was a down to earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set. Dharm ji and I starred in a number of films together, including the international heist Shalimar. If you recall, I previously shared that this film was simultaneously shot in English and Hindi to cater to both audiences. Well, Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi. And so, post the daily shoot you would find each of us with our respective tutors, studiously running our lines for hours! These pictures aren’t from Shalimar though,” the caption read.

Take a look here:

In the first photo, we can see Dharmendra dressed as a Christian woman. He is wearing a white colour gown while Zeenat is dressed as a man. She is wearing a shirt, pants, and a cowboy hat. In the second photo, the veteran actress is wearing a silver colour jumpsuit and Dharmendra is wearing leather pants and a jacket.

Fans were also seen commenting on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Hello Ma’am, pls talk us through of your experience, working in ‘Roti Kapda aur Makaan’. Not just the screenplay but the soundtrack was equally brilliant. From ‘do takiya di naukri’ to my personal fav. in ‘main na bhoolunga’; the songs shall forever be remembered. Ty.” Another wrote, “There’s another movie I can’t forget about. Professor Pyarelal. A film song (Dilwala Deewana…) was shot at our Juhu society. I vividly remember as an eight year old girl excitedly visiting my neighbor’s apartment to see you there with the crew. You dazzled in a glittering colorful dress.”

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more.