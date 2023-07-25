Zeenat Aman Warns Trollers, Abusers; Says ‘I Do Not Have The Patience For…’

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut, fans and netizens have been in awe of her posts. The veteran actress’ charm, wit and sensitivity translates through her words and photos. Almost after 5 months since her social media appearance, the actress laid out several Instagram rules for healthy engagement of her posts.

Sharing a bundle of photos of herself enjoying the rains, Zeenat wrote, “Frolicking in the rain, and thinking about us! If we are to continue this relationship on Instagram, then I must lay bare my rules of engagement. I’ve learnt that every healthy relationship requires boundaries and here are mine:

Thou shall not spew abuses, be rude or gossip in the comments or messages.

Thou shall not pit women against one another. It is no compliment to me if it involves tearing down someone else.

* Thou shall refrain from spam and forwards. These are a recipe for “instant-block”.

* Thou shall not tag me in irrelevant, unrelated and unsolicited stories or posts. It is a most annoying habit that doesn’t do you any favours.

* Thou shall not have inane and heated arguments on my page. You come across as utterly foolish when you do.

* Thou shall quote me truly, without twisting my words. I’m looking at you, online portals that don’t even copy-paste my captions correctly.”

She added, “Differing opinions, personal stories, respectful comments and questions are very welcome! However I just do not have the patience for trolls and am quite trigger-happy when it comes to the “block” button.”

On a closing note she added, “I know that many people struggle with social media, and that the Internet can be a place of venom, comparison, controversy and obsessive scrolling. I do not wish to venture down that road nor send you there, so pay heed to my commandments! We’ll be happier together if you do.

That’s it for today’s lunchtime lecture. Now tell me, are there any online hygiene and etiquette tips that you follow?”

Fans loved her post and also amplified the same. One of them wrote, “More than everything you’re doing on Instagram that’s creating waves. I love the way you word your captions, ah so good.” Another one wrote, “Ha ha ha ha thou art just fantastic, I love these rules of engagement ..Especially the one that does not allow tearing anyone else down and gossip.”

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.