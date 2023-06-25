Zeenat Aman Was Determined To Win Miss Asia Pacific After Losing Miss India Pageant

The beauty icon and legendary actress Zeenat Aman has always made heads turn with her talent, fashion, and beauty. A model turned actor, she made her debut in 1970 and has become a fan favourite. In a conversation with Vogue India, she discussed the reason behind her habit of winning and how it became extremely important for her to win Miss Asia Pacific.

She revealed that since childhood she had been groomed in a disciplined school environment that had conditioned her to always win at whatever she tried her hands at. “I hated coming second. So when I ‘only’ won runner-up at Miss India in 1969 and lost my chance to compete at Miss World, I was determined to at least win Miss Asia Pacific. I did" the actress added.

The Evil Within actress also talked about her relationship with her mother. She told the magazine that she always wanted to make her mother happy and adored her very much. She added that her mother didn’t force her to do anything.

Talking about her hiatus from the industry, she clarified that despite the fame and stardom she always wanted something of her own. In the interview, she said, “A family, really. One with bonds as deep as the one I shared with my own mother. The birth of my sons in 1986 and 1989 gifted me all this and more."

The former fashion model had recently made her debut on Instagram and also made it to the cover of Vogue India in exquisite outfits and stunning poses. She looked like a true fashion diva! Her Instagram is filled with photos of her past, and they simply reflect her timeless beauty. Zeenat Aman also admitted that winning Miss Asia Pacific helped her venture into the fashion and glamour industries.

The legendary actress has featured in many blockbuster films and has immensely contributed to the ever-growing Hindi cinema. She has worked in movies such as The Great Gambler, Ajanabee, and Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.