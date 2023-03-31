Zeenat Aman Writes About Importance Of Older Women, 'How Different And Colourless Life Would...'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat made her debut on Instagram recently. Following that, she has been grabbing headlines with her eloquent pictures and posts. Maintaining that trajectory, Zeenat Aman expressed her thoughts and wisdom on a number of topics ranging from ageing to Bollywood industry.

On Thursday, the evergreen actress took to her Instagram handle to drop an elegant picture of herself dressed in a white suit. She paired it with white earrings and her salt and pepper look made her look all the more beautiful. But it was the caption that caught everyone’s attention. She penned, “We see very few older women in the public eye. It’s not something I thought about when I was young, but now that I myself am silver-haired, I feel their absence. It’s a puzzling phenomenon, simply because older women mould, protect and nurture us in so many ways worthy of celebration. There is just no substitute for the wisdom of experience and years.”

She further talked about the anchors of her life. Her note read, “My entire life I have known older women who have anchored me. My mother, yes, but others too. My friend Khadija whose generosity towards me was unsurpassed and who, being widowed young, displayed an inner steel that inspired me. My dear, ever-patient Sartaj, who is always there to make me laugh, but who was also by my side during days of intense grief. Kavi, who is steadfast as a rock and cradles our friendship even when I am neglectful. My stepmother Shamim aunty, who doted on my sons and to whom I could entrust them no matter the hour… How different and colourless life would have been without their influence.”

The actress finally concluded her note by

urging her fans to be mindful and grateful towards older women in their lives. She wrote, “When you sweep your eyes across the landscape of your life, do you not also find the influence of older women? I would be interested to know your stories. Stories of how a mother or aunt or grandmother or sister or woman friend carried you in your time of hesitance or need. If you don’t have a story to share, then maybe this post can serve as a reminder to drop a ♥️ to an older woman who enriches your life🌺.”

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.

Read all the Latest Movies News here