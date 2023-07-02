Zeeshan Ayyub Says 'Never Called' Karan Johar For Work But Feels He Should, His Wife Strongly Reacts

Zeeshan Ayyub is currently basking in the success of his recently released show Scoop. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series stars Zeeshan playing the role of an upright crime journalist Imran Siddiqui. Post the show’s success, the actor shared that he has ‘been getting many calls’ but has never called filmmakers himself.

When asked, if he has called Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions or Yash Raj Films to ask for a role, Zeeshan said, he has not done it yet. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, he shared, “I don’t do this, but I think I have that freedom to call because people know me by name, and especially after Scoop, I have been getting many calls.” Zeeshan added that he can make these calls he wants to, but added, “I wonder if I should or not.”

In the same interview, Zeeshan added that he told Hansal Mehta and Zoya Akhtar that he wanted to work with them. But these conversations happened in person and not over-call. “When I meet people in person, I express that I want to work with them, but I have never called to ask but I think I should,” he said. The moment he said this, how wife Rasika who was sitting next to him, shook her head.

Rasika added, “I respect that people offer him work after watching his performances. I am proud of it. So I won’t like it if he has to go and call them,” she said.

Zeeshan has been earning rave reviews for his performance. Speaking to PTI about his role, he shared, “Hansal told me just one thing: You have to make him human. Someone talking about truth and honesty and not sounding boring… Making him human was the biggest task. Hansal said, ‘He should look human and feel like someone you know. Then only we will get through what he is saying and that would be the big reason for the success of the show.”