Zendaya Drapes Gorgeous Saree, Tom Holland Opts For A Formal Look At NMACC Fashion Gala; See Pics
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 20:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the NMACC Fashion gala. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Zendaya and Tom Holland turned heads at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala on Saturday night.

International stars Zendaya and Tom Holland made their way to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala on Saturday night in Mumbai. The couple, who is best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies, turned heads as they walked the red carpet. They posed solo on the red carpet.

For the fashion gala, Zendaya was seen wearing a contemporary-style saree with a bejeweled blouse for the starry night. Meanwhile, Tom was seen wearing a formal tuxedo for the event. The duo’s outing at the fashion gala marked their first public appearance in India.

Tom Holland and Zendaya landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. While fans were hoping that the couple would make a joint appearance on Friday night, at the NMACC launch event, they were left heartbroken to see them missing at the bash. However, they stepped out on Saturday afternoon for a lunch date and the picture from their visit went viral.

On Friday afternoon, Tom Holland and Zendaya surprised fans in India with their visit. The Spider-Man actor was seen wearing a casual outfit for his flight, sporting a salmon tee with a denim jacket, a baseball cap, and a pair of denim pants. The actor was seen carrying a small backpack as he made his way to the car. His Spider-Man co-star and girlfriend Zendaya also appeared in a casual fit.

This is the couple’s first visit to India. Tom had previously revealed that he was hoping to visit India some day and even had a bucket list in place. The actor expressed his wish to visit the Taj Mahal. Here’s hoping he and Zendaya get a chance to make their way to Agra and see it.

first published:April 01, 2023, 20:19 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 20:30 IST