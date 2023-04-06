Zendaya Grooving To 'Munni Badnaam' From Salman Khan's Dabangg Makes Netizens Scream 'Oye Hoye'

The grand opening of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai ended up being the most talked about event. After all, it witnessed several Hollywood and Bollywood celebs gathering under one roof, making it a starry affair. Now, amidst innumerable NMACC videos and pictures that have set the internet ablaze, a clip featuring Zendaya has been grabbing attention. This is after the Hollywood star in the video can be seen jamming to Malaika Arora’s chartbuster Munni Badnaam from the 2010 Salman Khan starrer Dabangg.

The now-viral video was shared by the Instagram Bollywood page, with the caption, “Zendaya shakes a leg as she hears Munni Badnaam Huyi at NMACC.” The video opens with Zendaya rhythmically walking, while Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya Nigam’s trending song is being played in the background. Looking at the video it is completely clear that Zendaya has grown a fondness of the track, as she couldn’t help but vibe along with its peppy beats. The video, which captures the Euphoria star from behind, shows her holding the long terrain and pallu of her magnificent outfit in one hand while grooving along with the other. It seems that the video has been recorded candidly without Zendaya knowing about the same as the actress’ back faces the camera.

It must be noted that Zendaya arrived in the tinsel town on Friday along with her boyfriend Tom Holland to attend the gala event. The actress slayed the red carpet in a gorgeous blue shimmery saree, coming from the shelves of Rahul Mishra. Giving a closer glance at the same, Zendaya dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram account. Along with the pictures, the actress penned her experience at NMACC. Zendaya wrote in the caption, “I had the most extraordinary night celebrating Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Thank you, Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to Rahul Mishra for your beautiful creations, it was an honour for Law Roach and me to wear your work yet again.”

NMACC was inaugurated on March 31. NMACC marked the attendance of stars like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karan Johar among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News