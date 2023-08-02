Zendaya Opens Up About Euphoria Co-star Angus Cloud's Death: 'I’d Like To Remember...'

Zendaya breaks silence on Angus Cloud’s death. The actress penned a moving tribute for her Euphoria co-star on Instagram, sharing her memories of him and offering prayers for his mother and the family. Angus died on Monday, July 31, at the age of 25. He played the role of Fezco on Euphoria. Taking to Instagram, Zendaya shared a black and white photo of him smiling and said that he would light up any room he entered and she would like to remember him that way.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)," she wrote.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment," she added. Zendaya concluded the note by saying, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

A heartbroken Sydney Sweeney also shared a post in his memory. Sharing a series of photos with Angus, Sydney wrote, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

As reported by TMZ, Oakland PD and Fire Dept. responded to a 911 call made around 11:30 am Monday by Angus’ mother. She reported a “possible overdose," and shared that Angus had no pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene. A source close to the family further informed the entertainment portal that Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).