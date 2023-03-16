Zila Ghaziabad Director Anand Kumar to Make a Film on Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Here's What We Know

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is in news for allegedly money laundering and extortion. The alleged conman is in Tihar jail currently. He has also been linked up with Bollywood actresses such as Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Now, reports state that filmmaker Anand Kumar is planning to turn his story into a film! According to reports in various publications, Delhi’s Tihar Jail ASP Jailor Deepak Sharma said that there is a huge interest surrounding his life and Anand Kumar has apparently decided to make a film around him.

Deepak also shared a photo with Anand on social media with the caption, “It was a wonderful meeting after a very long time with the outstanding director @officialanandkumar of the Epic film ‘Zila Gazhiabad’ and Many more.

Best wishes for his Upcoming Projects " It further gave rise to the speculations.

Take a look:

It is also being reported that Anand is gathering information about the conman. The filmmaker has also reportedly booked a hotel in Delhi for six months where he will be developing the project.

Meanwhile, last week Sukesh penned a letter for Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi. He also addressed the media, his family, supporters and “haters" and extended his wishes to all.

“…I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi," his letter read. “On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie."

