Zinda Banda BTS: SRK Brings His Inimitable Energy To Jawan Sets, Lip Syncs In Tamil, Telugu

Feeding the curiosity of the audiences, the behind-the-scenes video of the chart-topping, Zinda Banda, from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan dropped today. The video voyage transports one beyond the camera lens, offering an intimate glimpse into the heart of Jawan, capturing the frenzy, sweat, camaraderie, and the infectious energy that reverberated across the song’s set.

In the BTS video, director Atlee guides SRK into infusing the song with a cool south swag as King Khan goes on to perform it with unmatched energy. The video highlights some standout moments to watch out for when director Atlee and his crew teach SRK to lip sync in Tamil and Telugu and when the director himself joins SRK sharing an impromptu dance move! Offering a glimpse into such fun moments shared by huge the cast and crew on the song, the behind-the-scenes video shares the action and emotions that went into creating Zinda Banda.

As the song continues to grow in popularity across linguistic boundaries, resonating in Hindi as Zinda Banda, Tamil as Vandha Edam and Telugu as Dhumme Dhulipelaa, its music continues to capture the hearts of the people. The BTS video offers fans a sneak peek into the preparations that led to the creation of the song.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.