Zoya Akhtar Drops Suhana Khan's Character Promo As Veronica Lodge From The Archies; Karan Johar Reacts

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ is one of the most anticipated web series that the audience is excitedly looking forward to. The series will be based on the comics of the same name and the director is adapting the story to fit Indian sensibilities. With the series release, star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut. Amid the suspense and excitement around the film, Zoya Akhtar has dropped a character promo of Suhana Khan, who’ll be playing Veronica Lodge.

On Saturday, Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute character promo. In the first slide, we see Suhana Khan in a pink top with an animated text written over her saying, ‘Hi I’m Veronica Lodge’. Following this slide, the promo pops up the comic version of Veronica Lodge and the text that reads, “Meet Veronica Lodge. Veronica Lodge’s life doesn’t revolve around boys. The universe revolves around Veronica Lodge." Zoya Akhtar’s caption read,"Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes Meet Ronnie on The Archies, coming soon only on @netflix_in ❤️ #comiccometolife."

Reacting to her post, Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️Best Best ." Karan Johar wrote, “Omg! Best morning ! The kids look great!!! Suhana so excited." Shweta Bachchan reacted with heart and kiss emojis. A fan said, “Cant wait to watch. I grew up reading the Archies. Looking forward to it." Another one stated, “Zoya is so talented.I m sure this is going to be wow."

When the film was announced, it had sparked ‘Nepotism’ debate on social media. Addressing the same, Zoya had shared in one of her interaction that it’s natural for the star kids to take after their parents’ profession.

Speaking with Film Companion, Zoya Akhtar explained her point of view in great detail. She said, “I mean you have grown up. At the end of the day, we all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house and you have parents you get on with or parents that you admire, you just end up doing things they do and it is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say you can’t do this or you can’t do that. You don’t (have any training), you have to roll with the punches. You have to get out there. you have to keep your head down and work hard. That’s it."

Adding to that, Zoya continued, “At the end of the day , if you do your job well, you will be unstoppable. Do your job, that is it. Everything else, I just bubble myself. I just focus on what I have to do and if I will do it well or if I do it honestly, it will find its audience. That’s it, you can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, you can’t control what people think, you can’t control if they like you, can’t control if they don’t like you. You can just control what you put out and so that is what you should do. Just focus, be a Jedi."

The Archies will mark the debut for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The coming of age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release in 2023.