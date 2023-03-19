After its premiere at several International film festivals and receiving positive reviews, Kapil Sharma starrer much-anticipated film, Zwigato, saw its release at the theatres in India. While the film’s first-day collections were shocking, the Nandita Das directorial seems to have witnessed a growth of 44.19 percent.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film’s second-day collection is Rs 62 lakh. He shared that this is due to the movie’s first-day earnings, and to reach a decent total, on its first weekend, the movie needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on day 3. So far, the movie collected 43 lacs, and by adding the second-day amount, Zwigato’s total collection amounts to Rs 1.05 crores. The film, which marks Nandita Das’ third directorial film, had a limited release and hit only 409 screens.

Take a look at the tweet here:

#Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [+44.19%], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on Day 1… Biz needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/DY5eReLa6J— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023

Zwigato is Kapil’s first film in the lead role since his 2017 release Firangi. Based in Odisha, Zwigato revolves around Manas (played by Kapil Sharma) who trying to make ends meet as a food delivery man after he lost his job at a factory. Moving from Jharkhand to Odisha in the hopes of a better standard of living, Manas is the sole breadwinner of a family of five, which includes his wife Pratima (played by Shahana Goswami), their two children, and his ailing mother. The film focuses on the social-economic problems faced by the working class.

News18’s review of the film reads, “Kapil conveys the frustration of a working, middle-class man seamlessly, making him all things relatable. If this is how he performs with no humourous strings attached, Kapil should experiment more. Shahana as the demure but aspirational wife makes you want to root for her and her happiness. While the film is sort of a mirror of society, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea."

Zwigato is directed and written by Nandita Das, and produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Nandita made her directorial debut with Firaaq, which was released in 2008. She made a comeback after a decade-long break as a director with Manto in 2018.

