After its premiere at several International film festivals and receiving positive reviews, Kapil Sharma starrer much-anticipated film, Zwigato, saw its release at theatres in India. While the film is slowly picking up pace at the box office, critics and audiences have unanimously liked the performances delivered by Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Now, the director of the film, Nandita Das, has penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude and happiness.

Nandita Das shared a picture of herself looking outside the window of her house in Mumbai. She went on to thank the audience for taking out time to watch her film as well as giving their reviews on the social media. She penned in the caption, “This weekend was quite a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Zwigato released last Friday and the outpouring of personal messages and social media feedback has not stopped since. But it’s not been about just ‘liking’ the film. It has made people reflect and pricked their conscience to do something about what we tend to ignore. But one can never please all. So there are also people who found it “too real”, “too heavy” or “not too dramatic”. Every verdict counts and each to their own!"

She continued, “But what was moving was to hear the reflective responses - a 12-year-old’s poignant questions; an 80-year-old who felt it is never too late to change; conversations lingering, even after the lights came on in theatres…and more. So many shared that they had begun tipping and rating far more generously than they ever did. It’s clear that the film has triggered something deeper. Slowly it is going beyond the excitement of Kapil’s new avatar, the intriguing combination of him and me - two people from seemingly different worlds, Shahana’s brilliant performance, Applause’s first film release or my third directorial venture. While all of these are causes for much celebration, what stands out is the immersive experience that is making people dive inwards and their need to share it generously. As long as I see this gentle stir, I am happy. A big thank you (red heart emoticon)."

Zwigato is Kapil’s first film in the lead role since his 2017 release Firangi. Based in Odisha, Zwigato revolves around Manas (played by Kapil Sharma) who tries to make ends meet as a food delivery man after he loses his job at a factory. Moving from Jharkhand to Odisha in the hopes of a better standard of living, Manas is the sole breadwinner of a family of five, which includes his wife Pratima (played by Shahana Goswami), their two children, and his ailing mother. The film focuses on the social-economic problems faced by the working class.

