Home » Movies » Zwigato Screening: Kapil Sharma Poses With Wife Ginni; Shehnaaz Gill Makes a Stylish Appearance
2-MIN READ

Zwigato Screening: Kapil Sharma Poses With Wife Ginni; Shehnaaz Gill Makes a Stylish Appearance

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 10:47 IST

Mumbai, India

A special screening of Kapil Sharma's Zwigato was held in Mumbai recently. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zwigato is a slice-of-life film that highlights the lives of the often-overlooked individuals in the world of gig economy and its impact on the working class.

Following a successful run at international film festivals, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is finally in theatres now. Directed by Nandita Das, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Thursday night which was attended by several celebrities.

Kapil Sharma was seen arriving at the screening with his wife Ginni Chatrath. The two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. For the special occasion, Kapil sported a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans. On the other hand, Ginni looked gorgeous in a black top and skirt.

Kapil Sharma posed with his wife Ginni at Zwigato screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

In one of the pictures, Kapil was also seen posing with his Zwigato co-star Shahana Goswami and director Nanadita Das. Another photo featured the comedian and Nandita flaunting their million-dollar smiles with Quickstyle group members.

Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das meet famous dancing troup Quickstyle at Zwigato screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kapil Sharma with his Zwigato team.

Among others, Shehnaaz Gill also attended the Zwigato screening. She sported a simple-yet-stylish orange outfit and looked absolutely stunning. The Punjabi heartthrob was also seen interacting with paps as she arrived for the screening.

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in an orange outfit at Zwigato screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shehnaaz Gill makes a stylish appearance at Zwigato screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Besides Shehnaaz, rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Shabana Azmi, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ramesh Sippy, Adnan Sami, director Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Anand L Rai, Bhuvan Bam, Neha Kakkar, Gurdas Maan, Sonu Nigam and Himesh Reshammiya among others also attended the Zwigato screening. Comedian Bharti Singh was also snapped with her husband Haarsh Limbaachiyaa. The couple was also joined by their close friend and actress, Jasmin Bhasin.

Bharti Singh poses with husband Haarsh Limbaachiyaa at Zwigato screening.
Jasmin Bhasin looked prettiest at Zwigato screening.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal attend Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato screening.
Sonu Nigam sported an all white look for Zwigato screening.
Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous in her black outfit at Zwigato screening.
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan posed for paps at Zwigato screening.
Rajkummar Rao also attended Zwigato screening.

Headlined by Kapil Sharma, who delivers an outstanding performance as a delivery man and directed by the immensely talented Nandita Das, Zwigato marks a unique coming together of two different worlds of entertainment to create cinematic magic.

