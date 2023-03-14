Zwigato Song Yeh Raat Out: Kapil Sharma Takes Us Through Life Of A Common Service-class Man

Ahead of the release of Kapil Sharma starrer much-anticipated film Zwigato, the makers of the film have dropped a heartwarming song titled - Yeh Raat - that chronicles the life of a common service-class man. The movie helmed by Nandita Das, features Kapil, Shahana Goswami, Tushar Acharya, and Sayani Gupta as lead characters.

Sung by the talented Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Hitesh Sonik, this song is a beautiful blend of melody and inspiration. The heartfelt lyrics penned by Devanshu and Geet add a touch of uniqueness to this soft yet impactful composition.

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to unveil Yeh Raat. Along with the clip, he simply wrote, “Yeh raat! Out now 😇🙏#zwigatoon17march @nanditadas."

Previously, the makers unveiled Zwigato’s trailer that features Kapil Sharma as a food delivery man. The trailer opens with Kapil Sharma arriving at an apartment with a stack of pizza boxes. He takes the stairs after reading a memo that delivery boys are not allowed to use the lift. He enters a house where a lone drunk man is lying on a sofa. The actor is also shown as a family man, a father, and a son. He struggles to spend some quality time with his wife. To support her family Shahana takes up a job. The trailer ends with a frustrated Kapil slamming his phone as an order is canceled. He says management wants him to run after incentives, never complain, and be a good boy. The film is about a food delivery who is grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Kapil Sharma said that he doesn’t mind if he doesn’t get any appreciation for himself, but he does want his character to be appreciated by the audience. “I feel even if I don’t get any appreciation that’s ok, but I want my character to be appreciated. I saw the trailer on the big screen for the first time, and I think I have done a good job (laughs),” he said. Further talking about the message of the movie, Kapil said, “The story of this film will make you laugh, will make you serious, and all other emotions too. The message is that in all our lives there are hurdles, but to sit on it and not move forward is not life. What is not in your control you can’t do anything about it.”

The film will hit the theatres on March 17.

