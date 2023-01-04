N

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
News18 » News »

n News

LATEST NEWS ON n

No New Covid Case Reported in Delhi in a Day for First Time Since Pandemic Began

No New Covid Case Reported in Delhi in a Day for First Time Since Pandemic Began

'Forever Grateful and Indebted': Rishabh Pant Thanks 'Two Heroes' For Helping Him During Accident

'Forever Grateful and Indebted': Rishabh Pant Thanks 'Two Heroes' For Helping Him During Accident

In a First for MP, Brain Dead Woman's Hands Donated; Recipient Teen Girl from Mumbai

In a First for MP, Brain Dead Woman's Hands Donated; Recipient Teen Girl from Mumbai

Joshimath: Number of Buildings with Cracks Rise to 849; Dismantling of Unsafe Hotels Underway

Joshimath: Number of Buildings with Cracks Rise to 849; Dismantling of Unsafe Hotels Underway

'Eating Flowers, Deities' Clothes': Rat Menace in Puri's Jagnnath Temple Causes Concern

'Eating Flowers, Deities' Clothes': Rat Menace in Puri's Jagnnath Temple Causes Concern

WATCH: South Africa's Madison Landsman Bags First-ever Hat-trick of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

WATCH: South Africa's Madison Landsman Bags First-ever Hat-trick of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

COVID-19: Kerala Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Places

COVID-19: Kerala Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Places

Phone Tapping Case: HC Asks Gehlot’s OSD to Respond to Delhi Police Plea

Phone Tapping Case: HC Asks Gehlot’s OSD to Respond to Delhi Police Plea

Bengaluru: Two Constables Suspended for Planting Weed in Man’s bag & Then Extorting Money

Bengaluru: Two Constables Suspended for Planting Weed in Man’s bag & Then Extorting Money

Will Google India Follow Same Regime as in Europe with Regard to Pre-installed Apps in Android Phones, Asks SC

Will Google India Follow Same Regime as in Europe with Regard to Pre-installed Apps in Android Phones, Asks SC

Lessor Says Air India to Order Around 500 Jets

Lessor Says Air India to Order Around 500 Jets

Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6

Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6

West Indies Legend Gordon Greenidge Takes Delhi Metro to Arrive at Kotla, Says T20Is Shouldn't Replace ODIs

West Indies Legend Gordon Greenidge Takes Delhi Metro to Arrive at Kotla, Says T20Is Shouldn't Replace ODIs

GABBA ANNIVERSARY: Recap of IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 2 | A Tale of Discipline & Persistence

GABBA ANNIVERSARY: Recap of IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 2 | A Tale of Discipline & Persistence

Delhi Court Seeks ED's Reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's Fresh Plea to Travel Abroad

Delhi Court Seeks ED's Reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's Fresh Plea to Travel Abroad

Venkatesh Prasad Takes A Dig At Former Australia Cricketer Over Mankad

Venkatesh Prasad Takes A Dig At Former Australia Cricketer Over Mankad

Uttarayan-Vasi Uttarayan: 1,281 Accidents Reported, 11 Killed, 130 Injured by Manjha in Gujarat

Uttarayan-Vasi Uttarayan: 1,281 Accidents Reported, 11 Killed, 130 Injured by Manjha in Gujarat

Maharashtra CM Shinde to Sign MoUs Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh Cr at Davos, Eyes 66.5k New Jobs

Maharashtra CM Shinde to Sign MoUs Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh Cr at Davos, Eyes 66.5k New Jobs

Flowers, Balloons, Waves: PM Modi Greets Massive Crowd At BJP's Roadshow in Delhi | See Pictures

Flowers, Balloons, Waves: PM Modi Greets Massive Crowd At BJP's Roadshow in Delhi | See Pictures

Prayagraj Hosts Several Religious Melas, Extra load on Sewage System must be Taken Care of: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj Hosts Several Religious Melas, Extra load on Sewage System must be Taken Care of: Allahabad HC

'Women’s Cricket Will Go Next Level': Mandhana, Foreign Players React as WIPL Media Rights Sold For Rs 951 Cr

'Women’s Cricket Will Go Next Level': Mandhana, Foreign Players React as WIPL Media Rights Sold For Rs 951 Cr

WIPL Media Rights Cost Per Match More Than Men's PSL As BCCI Set to Earn 7 Cr Per Match

WIPL Media Rights Cost Per Match More Than Men's PSL As BCCI Set to Earn 7 Cr Per Match

Andhra Pradesh: Two Dead Due to Knife Injuries During Cockfights At Makar Sankranti Celebrations

Andhra Pradesh: Two Dead Due to Knife Injuries During Cockfights At Makar Sankranti Celebrations

Watch: Both Pakistan Batters End Up At Non-striker’s end After Big Mix Up

Watch: Both Pakistan Batters End Up At Non-striker’s end After Big Mix Up

'The road to recovery has begun': Pant's First Social Media Post Since Accident

'The road to recovery has begun': Pant's First Social Media Post Since Accident

​Remote EVM for Those Who Moved Base? Opposition Parties Give ‘No Trust Vote’ to EC’s Plan

​Remote EVM for Those Who Moved Base? Opposition Parties Give ‘No Trust Vote’ to EC’s Plan

Dinesh Karthik’s Hilarious Response to AB de Villiers’ Tweet for Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik’s Hilarious Response to AB de Villiers’ Tweet for Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja Hints at Return, Posts Picture of India Test Jersey With Caption 'Missed You, But Soon'

Ravindra Jadeja Hints at Return, Posts Picture of India Test Jersey With Caption 'Missed You, But Soon'

Tirukkural, Statecraft and the Art of Diplomacy

Tirukkural, Statecraft and the Art of Diplomacy

'Forbidden Fights of Assam': Despite SC Ban, Buffalos Continue To Lock Horns In This Age-Old Spectacle

'Forbidden Fights of Assam': Despite SC Ban, Buffalos Continue To Lock Horns In This Age-Old Spectacle

‘Ganga Vilas Reached Patna on Time’: Centre Refutes Report of Cruise Getting Stuck Due to ‘Shallow Water’

‘Ganga Vilas Reached Patna on Time’: Centre Refutes Report of Cruise Getting Stuck Due to ‘Shallow Water’

'Spirits are High, Feeling Better Every Day': Pant's 1st Insta Post Since Accident, Gives Recovery Updates

'Spirits are High, Feeling Better Every Day': Pant's 1st Insta Post Since Accident, Gives Recovery Updates

NHAI Implementing Advance Traffic Management System on Highways to Reduce Accidents

NHAI Implementing Advance Traffic Management System on Highways to Reduce Accidents

Video Wall

Russia Ukraine War l Why The US May Be Secretly Pushing Zelensky To Negotiate With Putin

Russia Ukraine War l Why The US May Be Secretly Pushing Zelensky To Negotiate With Putin

Photogallery