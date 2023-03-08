NEW
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी
বাংলা
मराठी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
తెలుగు
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
اردو
অসমীয়া
ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :
Entertainment News
WPL 2023
Ind vs Aus
Trending News
Home
'You are Rubbing Salt... ': Axar Patel on Missing Three Potential Hundreds in Border Gavaskar Trophy
ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ISL 2022-23 Semi-final, March 13, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata 7:30 pm IST
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Live Coverage on Live TV Online
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Win Toss and Opt to Bat Against Mumbai Indians
Movies
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Satish Kaushik Death Case Being Probed; Countdown to Oscars Begin, Swara Bhasker's Haldi Pics In
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar BO Collection: Ranbir, Shraddha Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 50 Cr Mark on Day 4
Satish Kaushik Case: Delhi Police Initiates Inquiry After A Woman Made Foul Play Allegations
Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Husband Rishi Kapoor with Throwback Pic from London; See Post
Cricket
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Win Toss and Opt to Bat Against Mumbai Indians
Watch: Steve Smith Congratulates Virat Kohli After His Gritty Century in Ahmedabad
'Way He Ran Between the Wicket, It Didn't Look Virat Kohli Was Sick': Axar Patel Reacts to Anushka Sharma's Claim
Live Score WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Alyssa Healy Elects to Bat Against MI; Ismail Replaces Harris For UPW
India
Centre Opposes Same-sex Marriages in SC, Cites ‘Indian Family Concept’ of Husband, Wife & Kids
Murder Accused Extradited from Saudi Arabia by Kerala Police Under Operation Trishul | Exclusive Details
Kashmir: Man Murders Girl, Cuts Body into Pieces And Buries Them At Several Locations
States Put on Alert as H3N2 Cases Spike, Infections Rise in Odisha & Puducherry | All You Need to Know
Showsha
Anushka Gives Shout-out to Virat for 'Playing Through Sickness,' Hitting First Test Century In 3 Years
India At Oscars 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, List Of All Indian Nominations This Year
Seema Pahwa Recalls Carrying Packet of Cigarette to Appear Cool, Says ‘Mujhe Ladkiyon Ke Haath Mein…’
India Ready To Shine At Oscars 2023: RRR, Academy Nods, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & More
Politics
‘While Cong Busy Trying to Bury Modi, We're Busy with Development’: PM in Karnataka
Case Filed Against EPS for Alleged Attack on Protesting Passenger at Madurai Airport
BRS Puts Up 'Washing Powder Nirma' Poster With a Spin to 'Welcome' Amit Shah in Hyderabad
AAP Unveils UP Urban Local Body Poll Plan; Promises to Waive Water Tax, Halve House Tax
World
BBC Under Fire As Suspended Football Presenter Stands Ground On "Nazi" Immigration Policy Tweet
Greek Granny Famed for Helping Refugees Passes Away at 93
UK Records Spike in Indians Crossing Over Illegally in Small Boats
US Congressman Raises Concerns Over Violations of Human Rights, Freedom of Speech in Pakistan
Education
Business
RBI Should Pause, Think About Decoupling from US Fed: SBI's Soumya Kanti Ghosh
Bank FD: ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank vs HDFC Bank; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates
Infosys Former President Mohit Joshi to Be New MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra
How To Select Desired Mutual Funds That Suit Your Needs
Buzz
'King is Back': Twitter Hails Virat Kohli As He Ends Long Wait For Century, Scores 186 in Test Cricket
'Saali Aadhi Gharwali': Woman Says She is 'Creeped Out' By The Phrase And Desi Twitter is All in Agreement
Twitter Blooms With Bougainvillea Images As Netizens in Complete Awe of The Beauty
Woman Takes 'One on One' Mentoring Sessions Telling Men Dos and Don'ts of Dating App
Opinion
Opinion | Why India-Pakistan Relations are likely to Nosedive in Coming Days
Right Word | What Happens in RSS’ Top Decision-Making Body Behind Closed Doors?
Taking Development to Doorstep: How Employment Opportunities are rising in J&K
Cambridge Controversy: Why Rahul Gandhi Should Take Decorum Lessons While Targeting PM Modi Abroad
Photos
Ind vs Aus, 4th Test, Day 4 in Pictures: Virat Kohli And Axar Patel Hand India 91-run Lead
Sushmita Sen, Zeenat Aman, Athiya Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna Among Celebrity Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week 2023
Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About
WPL 2023, GG vs DC in Photos: Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp Guide Delhi Capitals to 10-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Education
Business
Buzz
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Explainers
Web Stories
Tech
Auto
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Food
Sports
Markets
Tax
Cryptocurrency
Savings and Investments
Breaking News
AQI
Power Circuit
Elections
Movie Reviews
City News
Astrology
Latest
WPL 2023
Ind vs Aus
Lifestyle
Elections 2023
Food
Web Stories
Sports
Explainers
Tech
Auto
#SustainableIsAttainable
Latest
WPL 2023
Ind vs Aus
Lifestyle
Elections 2023
Food
Web Stories
Sports
Explainers
Tech
Auto
#SustainableIsAttainable
News18
»
News
»
new News
LATEST NEWS ON new
Breaking News Live Updates - 12 March 2023: Centre Moves SC Opposing Legal Recognition of Same-sex Marriages
Breaking News Live Updates - 11 March 2023: ED Grills BRS Leader Kavitha for 9 Hours in Delhi Excise Policy Case
Punjab News: Vigilance Bureau Issues Lookout Against Charanjit Channi | English News | News18
Breaking News Live Updates - 10 March 2023: Delhi Court Sends Manish Sisodia to ED Custody Till March 17 in Excise Policy Case
Punjab News: Amritpal Singh's Aide Arrested At Amritsar Airport | Waris Punjab De | English News
Breaking News Live Updates - 09 March 2023: Delhi Excise Policy: Sisodia Arrested by ED After 2nd Round of Questioning in Tihar
Nagaland News | Sharad Pawar's NCP Extends Support To BJP-NDPP Government In Nagaland | News18
Breaking News Live Updates - 08 March 2023: Navy Chopper Meets with Accident Near Mumbai, 3 Personnel on Board Make Emergency Landing
Breaking News Live Updates - 07 March 2023: Shaliza Dhami Becomes 1st Woman Officer in IAF History to Command Combat Unit
Bihar News | CBI Raids Rabri Devi's Patna Residence For Alleged Land-For-Job Scam | English News
Umesh Pal Prayagraj News | An Accused In Umesh Pal Murder Case Injured in Police Encounter | News18
Breaking News Live Updates - 06 March 2023: PM Modi Chairs High-level Meet Over Hot Weather Preps, Stresses Fire Audits of Hospitals
Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan Granted Bail After Abetment Accusations | English News
Tarn Taran: Exclusive Gang War Footage From Punjab Jail | Latest News | Goldy Brar | English News
Breaking News Live Updates - 05 March 2023: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Gujarat's Vadodara
Manish Sisodia News | Sisodia's CBI Custody Extended For 2 Days, Bail Plea To Be Heard On March 10
Breaking News Live Updates - 04 March 2023: CBI is Mentally Harassing Me, They Grill Me for 10 Hrs Daily, Sisodia Tells Delhi Court Judge
UP News | Crackdown On "Mafia Raj" In Uttar Pradesh; Atiq Ahmed And His Aides On Radar | News18
Breaking News Live Updates - 03 March 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com
Breaking News Live Updates - 02 March 2023: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Sought Amit Shah's Support to Form New Govt
Umesh Pal Prayagraj News: Second Policeman Succumbs To Injuries In Lucknow | Yogi Adityanath
Breaking News Live Updates - 01 March 2023: Madhya Pradesh Presents Last Budget Before Assembly Elections
MEA Reacts To Opposition Condemning India's G20 Leadership | G20 Finance Ministers Meeting | News18
Breaking News Live Updates - 28 February 2023: Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign from Cabinet
Aam Aadmi Party Workers Protest Against The Arrest Of Manish Sisodia | Section 144 Imposed | News18
Manish Sisodia | AAP Holds Nationwide Protests Over Sisodia's Arrest In Delhi Liquor Scam | News18
Wrestler Protest | Vinesh Phogat Seeks Action Against Oversight Committee For Leaking Info | News18
Breaking News Live Updates - 27 February 2023: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Sent To CBI Custody Till March 4
Breaking News Live Updates - 26 February 2023: CBI Arrests Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy Case
Breaking News Live Updates - 25 February 2023: Emergence of Third Front Will Help BJP, Says Congress
News18 Confronts Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Giving Money To Satyendra Jain | AAP | English News
Breaking News Live Updates - 24 February 2023: Voting Process For Standing Committee Polls Ends; 242 MCD Councillors Take Part
Delhi News: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Jail Cell Raided | Tihar Jail | Latest English News
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+20
Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About
+27
Sushmita Sen, Zeenat Aman, Athiya Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna Among Celebrity Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week 2023