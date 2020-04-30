Astrology Tips To Cure Mental Stress Amid Coronovirus Panic

With pandemics like Coronavirus ruling the world and forcing the majority of the population to remain under lockdown, stress, depression and negativity are bound to occur. People are worried about their health, the financial crunch has taken over the world and even our frontline warriors (doctors, healthcare specialists, police workers) are seemingly stressed while fighting this deadly disease.

Vedic Astrology has its own reasons as to why mental stress occurs and how it can be cured. On this note, let’s move ahead, know astrological reasons behind mental stress and tips to get rid of the growing negativity.

High Mental Stress & Astrological Reasons Behind It





Due to the weak state of the planet Moon in one’s kundli, he/she is bound to suffer from mental stress and depression.

As per the Kaal Purush Kundli, Cancer zodiac sign rules over the fourth house in a kundli. This house represents one’s state of mind and inner thoughts.

In Vedic Astrology, the Moon represents one’s mind and Saturn symbolizes dullness. Therefore, in case the Moon and Saturn are placed together in a kundli or the Saturn aspects the Moon, it becomes afflicted. This planetary conjunction in the fourth house gives rise to depression and mental stress.

Apart from Saturn, Rahu also gives rise to a depressive state of mind. Also, its conjunction with the Moon leads to such possibilities.

In case the Mercury and Moon are afflicted in a kundli, a native can remain frustrated.

A native can remain highly confused in case the planet Rahu is influencing the Moon in his/her kundli. Mercury along with the Moon and Rahu can worsen his/her mental situations.

If the 6th, 8th or 12th house of a kundli is occupied by Mars, that native remains mentally stressed most of the time.

If the planet Moon is connected with inauspicious planets and Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces sign, its influence makes a native emotionally weak and distressed.

Effective Astrology Tips Cure Mental Stress





Strengthen the placement of the Moon in your kundli by wearing silver as a ring, locket, anklet etc. Also, respect your mother.

On Wednesday, you can feed either Sabut Moong Pulse, green, fresh fodder or spinach to the Cow with your own hands. This will appease Lord Budh and strengthen the placement of Mercury in the kundli.

On the same day itself, i.e. Wednesday, touch the feet of young girls and seek their blessings. Gift something nice to the eunuchs as well. This will instil a sense of positivity within you.

In order to cure mental stress, one of the astrological tips is to use silver utensils when eating or drinking anything.

If the planet Saturn is afflicting the Moon in a kundli, then perform the ritual of Chaya Patra Daan on a Saturday. This will put your mind to ease.

If Mars is the source of stress in your kundli, then you can plant a pomegranate plant in a temple on Tuesday. Donating blood will also help you appease Mars.

If Rahu is dominating your kundli, then you can recite Bhairav Chalisa and donate black sesame seeds. This will help you get rid of any chronic diseases.

Feed a black-colored dog with bread or roti to eliminate malefic effects of Rahu.

Follow these tips to pacify the malefic effects of planets and witness a sense of calmness and positivity in your life amid Coronavirus times.

Keep reading for more! Stay safe and healthy!