Horoscope December 26: Slow Down Capricorn; See What’s in Store for Others

Aries: In the professional world, people will realise today that you have the quality of completing a task with precision and within limited resources.This will make them respect you more.

Taurus: People around you are not in a good mood. Read the room before trying to be funny because there are chances that your humour would not be received well.

Gemini: You can bring the much needed balance in decision making today. Others will rely on you to look at things rationally and not get overwhelmed with emotions.

Cancer: It is likely that your day will be spent in doing household chores and some boring tasks that you have been trying to avoid for some time.

Leo: You will be able to connect with others on a productive level. The hard work that you have been putting into your work finally seems to be paying off now.

Virgo: This day has a low energy and that may dampen your spirits as well. It is best that you complete tasks that do not require a high level of energy today.

Libra: It is possible that you are missing targets because you forgot to consider certain details about the project. Give attention to your work and maybe, you will be able to achieve your target.

Scorpio: You would like to see the work happening faster, however, you should understand that the quality of the work might suffer if it is done sooner.

Sagittarius: It is best not to start an intense conversation if the time doesn’t feel right. This seems like a productive day so you will get many tasks done if you keep your emotions aside.

Capricorn: The steady energy of the day will make you feel more connected to your roots. You need to slow down and do some planning today.

Aquarius: Others around you might try to help but their critical nature will be harmful for you. You need to ensure that you remain positive otherwise self-pity will consume you.

Pisces: It is time for you to ask yourself if you like the person you see in the mirror after you remove the facade. You should plan for your future and save your resources.