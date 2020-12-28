Horoscope for December 28: What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: No matter what you say today, it will be relevant to what is happening around and people will appreciate you for your wisdom. You will be proud of yourself but do not take narcissism too far.

Taurus: It is likely that you will feel too strongly about some issues today. You might face a situation where you will have to act as the referee between the two parties.

Gemini: Unlike other days, today you will not let your emotions dominate your sense of fairness. Your decisions about a particular situation will come from a place of wisdom.

Cancer: There is a possibility that something has been keeping you from expressing your thoughts. Today you will find the opportunity to share your views.

Leo: The planetary movements say that you might be expressing what is going on in your mind before taking an action. This is different from the way you behave on other days.

Virgo: You have a unique perspective about this world which you often do not share with others. Today, you should give the people around you an opportunity to understand your point of view.

Libra: You do not like interfering in the lives of others, however today would be a different day. Whatever you say will receive appreciation from the other person.

Scorpio: Your family and friends need your attention. You need to keep your work aside and listen to them attentively. You can get down to the heart of the matter by being patient.

Sagittarius: It is likely that today you will understand the importance of getting sound sleep and eating right. Some good lifestyle changes will happen.

Capricorn: When a person will approach you expecting that you would listen, they will realise that you are in no mood to waste your time. You are available but not for everyone.

Aquarius: Somebody you meet today might ignite the fire of love in your life. However, you also need to see if the other person is on the same page or not.

Pisces: Being asked to do something that is against your nature will frustrate you today. You will be facing some difficulties, however, you will overcome them in the coming few months.