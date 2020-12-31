Horoscope for December 31: Check What's in Store for You on the Last Day of 2020

Aries: A dramatic climax is around the corner. You should know that it is essential to happen. Apart from this, things seem to be going in your favour in your romantic life.

Taurus: You would like to take an artistic approach to things today. Your creative side will dominate all aspects of life. In the matters of love, take a more grounded approach.

Gemini: You will find that your intuition is stronger than usual. You will be able to find solutions the more you sit with yourself and think about the problems.

Cancer: This is not the time to be lethargic and unmotivated. People need your help and you should be available for them. Patiently listen to the ideas of others and you may find something useful.

Leo: Strangely, you will be able to finish tasks while being pressured to do things so this will prove to be a great day for you. Communicate your desires clearly to your partner.

Virgo: Stop controlling yourself so much and let your intuitions do things for you. It is alright to be vulnerable at times, Virgo. Let your guard down and connect with people.

Libra: Be prepared to receive the affection and attention of people around you. Things will flow easily, however, you need to take care of your romantic partner as the bond between you two will become serious.

Scorpio: Your thoughts are divided between wanting to lose yourself in love and making future plans. Tension regarding the matters of heart will likely bring you down today.

Sagittarius: It is time to share your hidden desires and fantasies with your partner. You will get to know if you both are on the same page. This will help you see clearly about the future of your relationship.

Capricorn: The day is likely to bring you more confusion and tension as you try to make a decision. Remember not to act in a hurry. The decision you are going to make will have long-term consequences.

Aquarius: You will have a grounded attitude towards love today. Your fate will take you wherever you need to be so this will be a favourable day for you.

Pisces: The energy of this day will take you down. A natural leader like you would want to stay away from work today. Take rest today and be assured, tomorrow will be a better day.