1-MIN READ

Horoscope for February 14: Look What the Stars Have in Store for You on Valentine’s Day

Representative image

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for February 14.

Aries: Critically analyse things that you hear about others before accepting them as facts. Do not take any action based on hearsay till you verify the information.

Taurus: You want to purchase an expensive item, however, your plans will change after assessing your finances. You should be patient and make a purchase only when you are financially stable.

Gemini: Most of the day would be spent in trying to connect with a friend who has been upset about something. Don’t worry and give them some time alone.

Cancer: A well-wisher is trying to protect your feelings by telling you to do something, however, you want to act differently. It is better to listen to your friend’s advice.

Leo: A friend in trouble needs your empathy. Do not burden them with facts now. Offer solutions, however, don’t come across as aggressive.

Virgo: You will be struggling to complete a task on February 14. It is best to speak to your supervisors about the work instead of giving them a sub-standard output.

Libra: A vacation seems to be on cards for you, Libra. Talk to those who know better about your destination in order to make the required arrangements before the trip.

Scorpio: You will be thinking about the practical problems in achieving a goal. It is likely that you are going to find a new aim to achieve on February 14.

Sagittarius: Atmosphere at work will not be favourable as a colleague might be upset about something. Don’t let their problems stop you from doing your work.

Capricorn: You will be juggling between work and personal life on February 14. Your mind will be distracted, however, try your best to stay focused.

Aquarius: Personally, you will be in a happy space. You will be spending a good day with your partner. Those who are not in relationships will also feel content with their life.

Pisces: A friend who has been feeling lonely will be visiting you on February 14. They might not be interested in sharing their feelings with you, however, you should keep them company.

