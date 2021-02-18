Horoscope for February 18: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You Today

Aries: You are advised to go with the flow when it comes to relationships. You can fulfil the wishes of your beloved one's today.

Taurus: You are advised to take precautions while dealing with money matters today. However, the day will be perfect for you to relax and enjoy your health.

Gemini: If you are planning to participate in cultural events or any group activities, today is the best day for you to do so. You can also be an important part of some convention or joint venture.

Cancer: You will be taking on new responsibilities and hence will be busy with your work. However, you may feel exhausted and tense.

Leo: The day will prove to be on a positive side for those who are in the teaching or coaching professions. And for people working in MNCs, it will be a progressive day.

Virgo: You will be full of positivity and cosmic energy today. Try to churn out full of it in your personal and professional life.

Libra: Today will be a lucky day for you with assured financial gains coming your way, especially if you are in the banking business. However, you need to be a bit careful not to let your emotions cloud your reasoning and slow you down.

Scorpio: You are advised to stay alert today as a heatseeker meant for someone else may hit you in mid-flight. But you can be saved from all these embarrassments if you keep a watch on everything.

Sagittarius: Today you can expect yourself to be hit with religious fervour and can find yourself in the spotlight for an event or inauguration. You can also plan for a business trip.

Capricorn: After all the efforts and struggles you have made to reach a certain point in your career, now it's time to sit back and enjoy the rewards. You can expect to get a transfer, promotion, a pay hike or all the three. The day can also bring you a lucrative job offer which you may find hard to resist.

Aquarius: You will be able to achieve your targets and seize opportunities coming your way even though you are going slow. Also, you will be on stable ground financially.

Pisces: Today you need to be cautious in the matters related to business and monitor all financial dealings. You are advised to not make any decisions in haste, or it could come back to haunt you. Think twice as a little consideration now will save you from trouble later.