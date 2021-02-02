Horoscope for February 2: Here's What Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: It is a weary day ahead as you will feel unsure of almost every decision. Expect some relaxation towards the end of the day with a gathering of friends. Try to find a balance between work and fun.

Taurus: You will finally have that much-needed break from work and stress. A family member or friend is likely to suggest a trip. Capitalise on this opportunity.

Gemini: It will be a very long day with tons of workload. You may end up carrying some of the work even at home, which is likely to not be appreciated by the family. A small argument may occur.

Cancer: You love making plans and coordinating every task down to the minute. Today is that rare day when everything will go exactly as schedules and you will feel immense satisfaction.

Leo: You have a very active imagination which can mostly be a good thing. But sometimes you spend too much time inside your head and that can increase stress. But today is a good day to finish targets and goals.

Virgo: It will be a day of quiet contemplation and self-discovery. You will be needed by closed one and you will offer help undoubtedly.

Libra: If you are an office-goer, be wary in the workplace today. there might a miscommunication with one of your superiors. Business people should refrain from starting a new project today.

Scorpio: You are very sentimental which can be a hurdle when trying to choose between frustrating choices. Think thoroughly and don’t make judgements based on emotions.

Sagittarius: Today, an old friend will come calling and whisk you away to a party or get together. Expect the day to be consumed by nostalgia and positive feelings of a life well-lived.

Capricorn: Today is the day to prove to the world what you’re made of. You will show exceptional skills at the workplace and be appreciated. Find some time for the family who will appreciate you even more than work-colleagues.

Aquarius: You want a peaceful day but today is going to be rough. There will be an unpleasant situation and will be forced to make tough choices.

Pisces: Your creativity will help you surpass your competition at work. Don’t feel shy to reach out to the family for emotional support and motivation.