Horoscope for February 25: Here's How Your Day is Likely to be

Aries: Listening to the demands of your spouse today you will be improving the environment at home. You are advised to stay focused.

Taurus: You need to take instant decisions today and act promptly on them. You will not face any trouble finding the right solutions and seeing things through. People will appreciate your managing skills and can come to you for consultation and advice.

Gemini: People will be demanding lots of things from you and you will find it difficult to meet all of them. You will be praised for your intelligence and creativity.

Cancer: You will be a bit worried due to your health issues today. You are advised to avoid cold or sweet items and take care of your health.

Leo: You will have to pay more attention to your work today as even though you will try to do your best by putting in your maximum efforts, the results might not match your expectations.

Virgo: You will be indulged in some writing or artistic work, which will bring wonderful results.

Libra: You will be giving more importance to your family today and will be concerned for them. You are advised to stay calm and balanced.

Scorpio: You will be full of emotions and will like to spend the entire day in introspection and self-analysis. On the work front, you will try to raise your bar at the professional level.

Sagittarius: You will be working on your professional skills today. Also, you will be ruled by determination and dedication towards work. You will be receiving appreciation for your efforts.

Capricorn: Today will be a busy day for you as you will be engaged with new projects and partnership. You can be praised for your ability to make the right decision at the right time in a meeting and can also bag rewards for your commendable efforts put in the past.

Aquarius: You very well know how to examine the assignments or projects assigned. Your meticulous planning will help you minimise the chances of a loss or a failure.

Pisces: You will be re-establishing contact with long lost friends abroad today. You will also be attending social events.