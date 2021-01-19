Horoscope for January 19: Here's What Stars Have in Store for You Today

Aries: Romance is in the air as a long-held crush will finally turn into a date. But remember, nothing can happen until you communicate. So shed those insecurities aside and take a leap.

Taurus: You need to let go of emotions and keep a pragmatic outlook today as you need to make important decisions today. Sensitivity is a good quality to possess but practicality is a key to solving problems.

Gemini: Be prepared for a long, hard day at work. Even though the much-needed break you crave will not happen today, some positive outcomes on the work-front will keep you fulfilled.

Cancer: The day ahead is challenging but you will need to keep your anger in control. You are known for your moody temperament but today you will need to be calm and collected.

Leo: Some days are full of motivation but today is not that day for you. You will want to take a break, have a leisurely day, and overall feel demotivated to work. Take a break but don’t forget the pressing issues at hand.

Virgo: It is the day for all the creative Virgos to shine. Writers, artists, painters- You will be fuelled with new ideas and your creative energy will be on fire today.

Libra: Hindsight is 20-20 vision so you will feel contemplative about the past today. Inner exploration is always a good idea for growth and self-betterment. Use past experience and knowledge to resolve the problem causing you stress today.

Scorpio: Lately, you have been getting all the successes you have wanted but now it’s overwhelming. Don’t let success get to your head. Remain humble and remember your roots.

Sagittarius: You have been introspecting for such a long time that you have not done anything else. It’s time to move on from wondering “what-ifs” and find new prospects.

Capricorn: You will feel drained today because of work pressure and stress at home. Try to relax with some meditation and fight the mid-week blues.

Aquarius: You will be very emotional today and you should not feel guilty about it. Venting out your feelings will help you feel better.

Pisces: Your dedication toward work has led many personal relationships astray. Today is the day to focus on them and let the people you love know that you cherish them.