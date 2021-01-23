ASTROLOGY-NEWS

1-MIN READ

Horoscope for Today: Here is What the Stars Have in Store for You

Representative image

Representative image

Aries: You will be faced with some important financial decisions. If you have applied for a loan, expect good results. Expect a happy and peaceful day at home.

Taurus: You are craving a vacation and will end up making meticulous plans for a trip. But those plans might not come to fruition as some important project at work awaits you.

Gemini: You will be in a dark mood today owing to the recent bouts of introspection and existential feelings. These emotions will come in your way of being productive today.

Cancer: Today will be a happy one and you expect some surprises coming your way. It may be a family member or a partner who will come bearing gifts and you will enjoy leisurely time today.

Leo: It will be a long day at work today. but instead of feeling exhausted, you will be exhilarated with all the productive outcomes of your hard work.

Virgo: There have been some hurdles in your business and you have been put to test. But today is the day that you will find solutions to those long-standing problems and take your business to new heights.

Libra: It is a great day for lovers, Libra. Whether you are married or in a relationship, today you will feel affection and appreciation for your partner and they will shower you with love.

Scorpio: The day is rife with challenges. It is best to not take on all of them alone and seek help from a colleague or friend. You may find help from family members as well.

Sagittarius: It is a day of religious and spiritual introspection and you will feel inclined towards trusting a higher power. Lean into these feelings and let them guide you ahead.

Capricorn: Expect some monetary benefit in the form of loan repayment from a friend or any investment. The day will be spent at home spending some peaceful and quality time with the family.

Aquarius: It is a day for your creative side to shine. You will find help from colleagues at work who will help realise your creative visions and extend support.

Pisces: You will feel very emotional and spontaneous today. But proceed with caution, especially in the matters of love. It is not a good day to propose or seek love.

