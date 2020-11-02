Horoscope for November 2: Take a Look at What’s in Store for You Today

Aries: A person whom you trust might be the reason behind your sorrows. It is suggested that you spend some time alone to make things clear.

Taurus: The results that you want can only be achieved if you allow the process to take its due course. Hastening things will not help you.

Gemini: You might get the feeling today that you overreact at situations, whether it is a good one or a bad one. Accept yourself rather than trying to fight nature.

Cancer: An attempt to forge an unconventional friendship looks probable today. You will be able to befriend the person you want but don’t force it on them.

Leo: Things that are beyond your control will happen today. The best reaction for you is to not take failure seriously and laugh it out. Eventually, it will get better.

Virgo: You will be determined to achieve your goal but don’t appear too desperate. You need discipline to turn that determination into inspiration.

Libra: The day looks unfavourable on the romantic front as past issues will resurface to disturb your present. You should try to not get upset about inconsequential things.

Scorpio: In a partnership, someone will try to assert that they are superior. This is bound to leave you upset but you will be able to handle the situation.

Sagittarius: Don’t try to get controlled by people who would like you to follow a certain path. This is your life and only you should make the decisions. Creativity will be at an all-time high today.

Capricorn: There are two sides to your personality and you often let the evil side rule you. Take a pause and think about the consequences before you make an unnecessary comment about someone.

Aquarius: For those who already have a romantic partner, you might feel too overwhelmed because of love today. The ones who are not in a relationship should not look for a partner today.

Pisces: You need to be careful with expressing your emotions today. Try to look at things rationally before you say something extreme in a situation that does not require that response.