Horoscope for Sunday: Here’s the Prediction for December 13

Aries: Do something exciting today but don’t go overboard. You could go trekking to explore unknown territories or engage in any fun group activities.

Taurus: You are likely to encounter someone who is getting on your nerves. Do not retaliate, keep calm and behave in a manner befitting your nature.

Gemini: You will be surrounded by difficult circumstances but you will also soon realise the solutions. You will desire peace and solitude to troubleshoot your way out of conflicts.

Cancer: Your ways could cause some misunderstanding and you are also likely to take a hasty decision in a fit of emotion. Avoid taking any ad hoc but firm decisions.

Leo: You will be able to finish your tasks on time and will also earn well. You will reap the rewards of your hard work and benefit from high ranking officials who will appreciate your dedication.

Virgo: You have the potential to manage big projects by yourself and so you should avoid joint ventures. You are likely to coordinate large teams and lead from the front to extract work from your underlinks.

Libra: The day is likely to fetch a breakthrough for you. You shall learn from higher ups in your office. Stay cautious and avoid any judicial proceedings or pleadings, as it might not turn favourable for you today.

Scorpio: You will be at your supreme confidence and will fare well at any task that may require herculean efforts. Your buoyant nature will be influential and leave people awestruck.

Sagittarius: Your business is likely to grow and increase in financial returns will find you happy for the day. Your advice will be valued and work in progress will give positive signals.

Capricorn: You have amazing energy and exuberance that will help you accomplish mammoth tasks today. Job-satisfaction and quality time with your significant other will find you in an upbeat mood.

Aquarius: Money matters will occupy most of your time today. Travelling is on the cards and there might be a new work opportunity that your bosses could entrust you with today.

Pisces: Concentrate on entertainment and rest today to get away from your daily tasks. Some important tasks could demand your attention today but you will deal with it easily.