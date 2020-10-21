Horoscope for Today: Bright Day for Capricorn, Virgo; Check Yours

Aries: You will be seeking advice today to solve a problem that you were initially ignoring. But now it has spiralled on to become unmanageable for you, making you looking for help.

Taurus: People around you will be looking towards you to find the solution for their issues. You will feel confident to share your experiences and give them the answer they need.

Gemini: The day does not look very bright to make romantic relationships. You will be trying to attract someone towards you but the feelings will not be reciprocated by the other person.

Cancer: It looks like you will be engaging in an argument and in fact, you will be the one starting it. But you don’t need to beat yourself about it because this confrontation was needed to have a fresh start.

Leo: You will have meaningful intellectual discussions with people and that will help you realise that you should live a fulfilling life. Looks like the day will be fun for you, Leo.

Virgo: The day looks good from the point of view of professional growth. The stars are on your side today and it seems that you will be able to take any challenges that come your way.

Libra: It is suggested that you write your ideas today. Your writing prowess will be put to use as you will write a proposal or poem. More importantly, concentrate on your thoughts today and pen them down.

Scorpio: This seems like your lucky day as people will come forward to support you. You are a leader but remember, the knowledge of others can be used to enhance your leadership.

Sagittarius: Be careful with your words today and avoid speaking carelessly. The day will be spend confronting many problems and it will become overwhelming but try to keep your emotions under control.

Capricorn: This is going to be a bright day for you because you will be able to find happiness in the smallest of things and even in regular circumstances.

Aquarius: Don’t let your heart take control of your life and pull you down. Engage your mind in fun activities today and don’t get bothered by emotions.

Pisces: You will have a relaxed approach today even if you encounter problems. You will also be reminding others today to live with a calm attitude.