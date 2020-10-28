Horoscope for Today: Cancer, Leo Need to be Cautious; Check What's in Store for You

Aries: You may need to take important decisions that would have a significant impact on your future, hence it is advised you take proper consultation, especially in matters involving money.

Taurus: You will likely have a calm and relaxing day, perfectly suited to reflect on your bucket lists and things you need to do to enhance the quality of your life. Reading and meditation would be a nice way to spend the day.

Gemini: Social obligations can occupy most of your day, but you should try to find time for yourself. It’s also a good time to revive your loving feelings towards your partner.

Cancer: You may face a bit of trouble at work, especially because you are not getting the appreciation you deserve for the hard work. Stay patient and focused, good times are just around the corner.

Leo: Businessmen and trader may have a challenging day and should avoid getting into major investment deals. Be cautious in dealing with people around you.

Virgo: An old acquaintance is likely to pay a visit today and you will have a nice time together. Practical matters like household budget may also need your attention.

Libra: You may be involved in some social work today for which you will be well appreciated. You will enjoy helping people and may get to learn a few new things in the process.

Scorpio: You will be inclined to restructure your budget owing to the recent improvement in your income. You would do well to be careful and realistic in your approach.

Sagittarius: Family obligations might take precedence over work today and you will have to take responsibilities which you normally don’t have to. Your sincere efforts will not go unrewarded.

Capricorn: You are likely to go down the memory lane as a wave of nostalgia will take over. You may be compelled to contact your old friends you are missing so much which is alright.

Aquarius: Neighbours or relatives may come to you seeking favours today and you will help them while keeping your interests in mind as well.

Pisces: You might feel a bit of hesitation in taking up new projects or tasks but you will do well to overcome that. Just have faith in your abilities.