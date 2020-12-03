Horoscope for Today: Check What Your Zodiac Sign Has in Store for You

Aries: It is likely that you will encounter a fast-paced talker and that will challenge your self-esteem. Make any move carefully because things might not be as good as they are advertised.

Taurus: Your grace and politeness will take you where you need to be. You are feeling this newfound energy. Make the most of it by not resting until you reach where you want to go.

Gemini: If you are open-minded about the opinions and ideas of others, you might find a better way to do something. There is a great deal of power that you have so utilize it instead of wasting it.

Cancer: There is a possibility that the pressure of things coming to you all at once might force you to make a decision. However, do not let others dictate your actions.

Leo: It is a possibility that you may need to alter your course in order to relate to the energy of your group. Work with others around you to achieve a common goal.

Virgo: It will be easy to find what you want but it is important that you go after it. Do not let your mind rest till you find answers to the probing questions.

Libra: You are concerned about the indecision of others around you. Think about the choice that you want to take because it seems there is more than one correct option in the situation.

Scorpio: If you are going to go with the flow, you will land exactly where you need to be. You can take the adventurous path and can skip around from one thing to another.

Sagittarius: You need to wait for the dust to settle before deciding which road you should take. Impulsive decisions right now may move you to a path that is not the best option.

Capricorn: There are things that you have not planned which might hit you. This will be a reminder that you have lost touch with reality.

Aquarius: It looks like you might have to carve your own path but it might be a lonely one. Don’t be afraid if no one decides to come along with you.

Pisces: Strangers might share with you the words of wisdom which you need. Remember that you can expand your world in many ways with communication.