Horoscope for Today: Check What's in Store for You

Aries: Pay attention to what is going on around you. Try to look at the big picture when you make any decision. Don’t be so preoccupied with one issue that you don’t look at the other one.

Taurus: Watch out for any signs of laziness today. You need to remember that there is good energy in you which should not be wasted sitting around.

Gemini: You need to say whatever is in your mind out loud. Expecting people to understand how you are feeling is unreasonable.

Cancer: It is likely that you will find a great deal of support from others around you. Take advantage of the fact that you have people around you who are willing to help you.

Leo: A creative project will calm you down because you are too enraged and in the mood for some drama. Try to look at the positive things about people.

Virgo: Your adventurous side and emotions are working in coordination with each other. You will be pushed into new realms and stretch beyond your limits.

Libra: This seems like a great time for you to socialise. Dress up well and meet new people. Be positive and you will be able to get whatever you want.

Scorpio: You should be a diplomat and get what you want. Be at peace and understand the situation and you will find new opportunities.

Sagittarius: It is time to clean your surroundings. You might purchase new things for the house but do remember to not overspend.

Capricorn: Your detached approach to situations makes you the person whose opinion people seek on difficult issues. Be bold and express your thoughts.

Aquarius: If you are going to be an optimist then you will be able to handle the emotional upheaval. Tell others about your needs and it is likely they won’t disappoint you.

Pisces: You have been thinking too much about your feelings. Some people around you might have also accused you of being inconsiderate. Remember that balance is crucial.