Horoscope for Today: Check What’s in Store for You

Aries: Ensure that you are taking care of your needs and emotions before you try to help others. Don’t get discouraged by the people around you and stand up for what you need.

Taurus: It seems that you are going to widen your perspective today and look at the things that you usually ignore. You need to maintain your cool even though your emotions will be on the edge.

Gemini: It would be hard to find something that satisfies your needs. You will be restlessly moving on from one thing to another. In a confrontational situation today, you will dominate the other person.

Cancer: A little selfishness would not hurt anyone, Cancer. You should prioritise yourself today. Unexpected events might happen which will reinforce the fact that you need to prioritise yourself.

Leo: Let other people have their space in order to avoid ego clashes. People around you might be causing drama. It is best to avoid them and politely excusing yourself from the situation.

Virgo: There is stubbornness in your emotions, however, you must understand that you need the things you are resisting. You need to change your approach towards relationships.

Libra: You usually isolate yourself when you are overlooked by others. However, it will be a different day today and you will demand the space you deserve.

Scorpio: Being right about a situation should not mean that you should be arrogant about it. You need to be on guard with people who may want to attack you and want to create drama.

Sagittarius: It is suggested that you take care of your routine and daily chores instead of getting involved in situations that don’t feel right. Others around you might be rude today, so it will be better for you to excuse yourself from the situation.

Capricorn: Take an unconventional approach when you are dealing with your emotions today. Do not let others decide how you should feel about a particular situation. Be your own person.

Aquarius: There will be opposing energies around you causing confusion. You will be attracted to believe both the sides of the issue. You need to maintain a balance in all situations.

Pisces: You are used to being the centre of attention and it is unusual for you to see anyone else getting the same. However, there are going to be situations today that make you realise that others around you matter too