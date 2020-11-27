Horoscope for Today: Gemini Must Maintain Cool; Check What’s in Store for Others

Aries: You will be getting some crazy ideas today but you will be cautious and won’t act on them. Don’t dismiss all of your thoughts. Some of them are realistic and doable.

Taurus: It is likely that you will feel extremely emotional today. Don’t take any decision under the pressure of these emotions. Try to communicate your feelings to your partner.

Gemini: Stay away from situations and people where you can lose your cool. It seems that the environment at home will not be pleasant. You are suggested to go out and meet new people.

Cancer: You are feeling intolerant towards the little issues that you have been facing and want to get rid of them the soonest. However, you should give more chances to your friends.

Leo: Even in the face of adversity, you are generally relaxed. However, today you need to be proactive and take control of things because there is money involved in this situation.

Virgo: It is possible that you get tired trying to choose the better option. You would want to stay at home and relax but there is also a project that needs your leadership. Decide wisely.

Libra: Something new might knock on the door soon and you are getting prepared for it. Your day will be spent in cleaning and organising things while also discarding useless stuff.

Scorpio: You should make decisions without hesitation today. There are impromptu steps that prove to be beneficial at times and today is the day to take some of these.

Sagittarius: Recent events where you have lost your temper are signs that you need to control your anger. Do whatever you can to make the future better.

Capricorn: Innovative projects will give you the space to use your creative energy. This energy will also help you to get rid of your insecurities.

Aquarius: People might not be receptive to the new ideas that you present but don’t get discouraged. Be true to your inner self and happiness will come your way.

Pisces: You will be going on an adventure and it looks like it will be beneficial for you to go on this trip. Once you arrive at your destination, send a postcard to your friends.