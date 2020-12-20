Horoscope for Today: Here is Prediction for the Day

Aries: You will find yourself in situations where you’ll need to make quick decisions. Trust your instincts and don’t let self-doubt cloud your judgement. Don’t be afraid to ask for help from someone close and trusted.

Taurus: You have been picking up more tasks than you can handle recently which has put you in a stressed situation. But expect an easy-going day today as you will let go of some unnecessary worrying and channel your energies into quiet introspection.

Gemini: You like to make a list of chores to be organised but today the organisation will be taking up more of your time than the actual tasks ahead. Manage your time wisely; while it’s a good idea to plan and be prepared, don’t spend the entire time on planning so there is none left for execution.

Cancer: Gear up for some disappointment today as despite putting in your heart and soul to task the result may not be up to your expectation. However, you must remember failure is a part of life and it’s best to move on to better ideas and prospects.

Leo: Expect a day of rewards. Your office will finally be cognizant of your talents and will reward you for your recent efforts at work. But amidst the admiration and glory, remember that humbleness is a virtue and don’t get carried away by the praise.

Virgo: It will be an important day as you will make decisions today with long-lasting financial impacts. While you are working out the economics of your life, do not forget about relationships, especially with your romantic partner.

Libra: You are lucky to be blessed with many inspirational friends but one particular friend might be of great help to you today. Expect a proposition for a new business opportunity and work on it with utmost dedication.

Scorpio: Success requires hard work but a balanced work-life depends on your attitude. While you have been tasting success recently, do not forget you need to sweet talk and be humble to those around you.

Sagittarius: Today is not a good day for finances. You need to make some important cut-backs on your expenditure as well as think of new avenues for revenue. The whole day will be gone in financial squabbles but expect a quiet evening as you reach a solution to your problems.

Capricorn: Success needs patience; a virtue you are yet to learn. Try exercises to help you de-stress like relaxing hobbies or even mediation. Expect a very honest conversation with a loved one today.

Aquarius: Your procrastinating habit will catch up with you today. Try clearing the clutter both physically and otherwise; resolve pending tasks and remove extra junk from your desk. A clear space results in a clear mind.

Pisces: Expect good news on the work front. Your colleagues will be supportive of your little victories at work and superiors will recognise your talents. Expect a relaxing day on the home front and some quality time with the family.