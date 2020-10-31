Horoscope for Today: Here is What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Let go of confusion and focus on the one project that requires your intellect. Today is a good day take a leap in relationships but be subtle in suggestions.

Taurus: Today is a good day to make people listen, so speak your heart; a good day for business deals and new projects. Keep an eye on your money.

Gemini: It is going to be a good day at work with support from colleagues. Home front will be very harmonious and love-filled.

Cancer: It’s time to get serious and finally apply your ideas. Things may seem to spin but doors will open. The afternoon may be not favourable but come evening, and things will start looking up again.

Leo: Today bends more towards relaxation and entertainment. It is a good day for romantic advances but be careful if travelling, especially alone.

Virgo: It’s time for out with the old and new with the new. Can expect incentives or higher results at work today. If you have made plans, today is the perfect day for execution.

Libra: The day may feel challenging but you will bounce back. However, the day is good for financial endeavours and positive results in terms of relationships. Manage things correctly.

Scorpio: You will be presented with many proposals you have been waiting for. Leaps taken at work will result in high praise from the bosses. Look out for a slump during the afternoon.

Sagittarius: It looks like you will be pushing yourself and testing your limits today. The commitment will not go unnoticed by seniors and you will be lauded for the efforts. Financial gains might be expected.

Capricorn: Socialising with friends old and new is possible. Today is a good day for peace and concentration and things like reading a relaxing.

Aquarius: Time will be of the essence in your business world today and you will realise its importance. Travel plans may be rescheduled for both business or leisure reasons.

Pisces: The day will be hectic but productive. Expect a party or an event with heavy socialising. May need to require some moments of peace. Things look positive on the romantic front.