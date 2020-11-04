Horoscope for Today: Here is What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Today is a day to learn how to resolve conflicts as you may witness people around you in the midst of disagreements. Use the opportunity to learn. Don’t make any major decisions today but spend time introspecting.

Taurus: Many people are counting on you today. Try not to let the pressure get you down, but there might moments of an emotional roller-coaster. The day might be full of energy and socialising. Positive romantic.

Gemini: You have people around you waiting to help and support you, but you need to let go of your suspicions and accept them. The day will be busy but not with work, with restructuring your life (and home). A romantic evening awaits you and your partner.

Cancer: The day will have a lot of challenges for you but you will succeed them all with a calm and clear mind. While you like working alone and doing things your own way, a closed one or co-worker may cause you to go out of tune.

Leo: You need to stop worrying about the exterior and use the day to some inner clean-up. Gear up for some change and relax. Perfection on the outside is not more important than internal, mental, emotional well-being. Set small, realistic goals and go ahead with work as usual.

Virgo: Stop worrying about everyone and focus on yourself for a change. You are still likely to act like a mama-bear and protect those close to you today. Today is a bad day for negotiations; avoid all conflict.

Libra: You have a lot of unwanted suggestions coming your way today, best to avoid them. A former romantic interest may contact you again. The evening is full of socialising and merriment.

Scorpio: You will impress everyone with your commitment at work and with family today. Beware of two-faced people as you are likely to be deceived by someone who says one thing and means something else entirely.

Sagittarius: Appreciation awaits at work and some long-term goals will be met! You need to let go of your insecurities and trust those trying to help you in life. Relationships might be difficult today.

Capricorn: You will have quite a lot of multi-tasking today, but nothing you cannot handle. The stars are not gentle on the romantic front and expect a momentary turmoil in close relationships. Work will be as usual.

Aquarius: The day will start on a dull and disappointing note but expect good news by the end of the day. However, the dull start will have you feeling low and suspicious but you need to use your instincts today and trust them.

Pisces: It is likely to be a very energetic and enthusiastic day for you. There will be a slight confusion on the work front but don’t let it get you in a fog. The problems will be avoided with just a bit of organisation.