Horoscope for Today: Here is What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: You will experience mood swings today but remember that’s okay. Try to focus on leisurely activities to revitalise, it’s okay to have a relaxing day every once in a while. Your financial stars show promise.

Taurus: A romantic tiff might spoil your mood today but work with your partner and try to resolve misunderstandings. Work-life will be smooth. Today is not a day to get into arguments, avoid confrontation.

Gemini: Today will be hopeful as a marriage prospect seems to be in the cards for you. There might be some difference of opinion in the workplace but you will mediate them professionally.

Cancer: Rewards await you on the work-front. Long-awaited dreams will be fulfilled today. Expect a call from a long-lost friend.

Leo: You will realise how many false friends surround you. Take a moment to assess the people around you and choose friends wisely. Today is a good day for you to invest in some electronics you’ve been eyeing for a while.

Virgo: It is a creative day for Virgos and you might come up with some innovative ideas. Don’t let the opportunity go to waste. It is also a good day for quiet contemplation and inner peace.

Libra: You will be worried with financial matters today. But keep faith and work towards better days. A good day for both romantic and familial relationships, make the most of it.

Scorpio: You will be helping out a sibling with your creative ideas and support. There might be a confrontation with a colleague but don’t bring that argument out in the open and try to resolve it amicably.

Sagittarius: Confusing thoughts will cloud your brain today and you will second-guess all the decisions you’ve made recently. The best thing to do is unplug, take a walk, and have faith in your choices.

Capricorn: You will be skeptical of people today but don’t let that cynicism hinder your work prospects. Remember the decisions you make will not affect just you, but those around you as well.

Aquarius: It is a good day to relax and connect with friends. A romantic prospect awaits you in the evening.

Pisces: Make investments and grow your financial portfolio. Assess risks and gains properly. The rest of the day will be quiet and relaxing.